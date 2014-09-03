Queen and Adam Lambert among line-up for Sydney bushfire relief concert

Queen and Adam Lambert, k.d. lang, Alice Cooper and Olivia Newton-John are expected to perform at a benefit concert in Sydney to raise funds for the bushfire relief effort.

Queen with Adam Lambert live in Auckland

The line-up for the Fire Fight Australia event on February 16 also includes artists Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon and Guy Sebastian, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Alice Cooper. Source: Getty

Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, Lee Kernaghan, Pete Murray, Peking Duk, Tina Arena and William Barton are also set to play at the concert at ANZ Stadium.

READ MORE Celeste Barber has fundraised over $50 million dollars in one week for bushfire relief