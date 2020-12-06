Quarter of UK's adult population now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

A quarter of the adult population in the United Kingdom have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

The UK’s Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi confirmed in a tweet that the landmark in the fight against the virus had been reached.

Latest government figures showed a total of 13,201,811 people have received both jabs – the equivalent of 25.1 per cent of the adult population.

It comes as people in England aged 42 and over are now able to book their vaccine.

Meanwhile, there have been a further 17 coronavirus-related deaths in the UK since yesterday, bringing the total of deaths to 127,451.

There were also a further 2685 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours.

A No. 10 statement said: "The PM reiterated that the data continues to look good but warned that we are not out of the woods yet as variants of concern continue to pose a threat.

