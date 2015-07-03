Quake measuring 7.6 strikes in Caribbean Sea sparking tsunami warning

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake has struck north of Honduras in the Caribbean Sea, sparking a tsunami warning in the area, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.

The US Geological Survey said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.8, was centered 202km northeast of Barra Patuca in Honduras and 307km southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands.

There are no early reports of damage on land, but the US National Tsunami Warning Centre warns of tsunami dangers in Puerto Rico, Jamaica, other islands and the coast of Central America.

The northern coast of Honduras closest to the quake's epicenter is sparsely populated, with much of it covered by nature reserves. Some people in the capital of Tegucigalpa said they did not feel the tremor.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez via Twitter said that Honduras had activated its emergency system and asked people to remain calm.

