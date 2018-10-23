Quadruple amputee's extraordinary plan to climb one of Africa's highest mountains

There's an added obstacle for one British man planning to climb Ethiopia's Ras Dashen mountain, which at 4500 metres tall offers a challenge for even the most experienced of climbers.
Alex Lewis had all four of his limbs amputated after suffering from a severe bacterial infection in 2013.
The BBC reports Mr Lewis will use a ground-breaking buggy to get him up most of the mountain, one of the highest in Africa.
But he'll have to rock climb the last few hundred metres.
Mr Lewis and his team are hoping to make the attempt in January.