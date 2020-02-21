TODAY |

Quaden Bayles' mum to give evidence to Australia's disability royal commission

Source:  AAP

The mother of a well-known young Indigenous boy with dwarfism is due to give evidence at Australia's disability royal commission.

Quaden Bayles. Source: Nine

Quaden Bayles made global headlines in February when vision emerged of him saying he was "going to kill" himself after being bullied at school.

His mother Yarraka Bayles filmed video of his tearful reaction and posted it online, with the clip drawing an outpouring of support at home and abroad.

Fresh from a confidential settlement payout from News Corp columnist Miranda Devine last month, Ms Bayles is the first witness scheduled to be called as the commission resumes hearings in Brisbane this week.

Ms Devine apologised for suggesting Quaden faked being bullied to scam money, with the settlement approved in the Federal Court.

Over five days of hearings this week, students and parents will speak about barriers to obtaining a safe, quality and inclusive school education and the consequences when that expectation isn't met.

Government, advocacy and expert witnesses round out the witness list, volunteering broader insights into the disability sector.

A report released by the commission late last month found a shift from large housing complexes to smaller group homes had not eliminated institutional forms of violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.


