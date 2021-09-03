Qld toddler allowed back into NSW after weeks separated from parents

After months separated from his parents due to Covid-19 border closures between Queensland and New South Wales, three-year-old Memphis Francis has been granted an exemption to be reunited with his mum and dad.

Memphis, who is immune compromised, went to visit his grandparents at their south-western NSW cattle farm in July.

The Queensland government then shut the border amid the deadly Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

The boy had been unable to get back home to his parents on Queensland's Fraser Coast.

"If you were literally trapped and separated from your child I'm sure you'd understand how it feels," mum Dominique Facer told Nine News.

The youngster's story went viral, with Australian Opposition Leader David Crisafulli raising his story in Parliament.

An exemption has now been approved, with the boy ordered to quarantine at home after returning by plane.

However, following the strict border restrictions being criticised by Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt as a "profound moral failure", Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said neither Memphis' parents or grandparents had applied for an exemption.

"Yes, of course he's been given an exemption, we wouldn't leave a child in another state, but we have to be asked to be able to give an exemption," she told media.

But Facer denied that.

"It's absolute spin because my mother and myself have both contacted Queensland Health numerous times," she told Nine News.

She added she only heard his exemption was approved through media.

Other families in similar situations have shared mirroring stories when contacting Queensland Health, but it has been announced that 50 families will be permitted back into the state from Australian Covid-19 hot spots.

After a pause on hotel quarantine intake, the small number of people will be allowed into the near-capacity hotel quarantine system.