Qatar Airways allowing Muslims to travel to the US

Qatar Airways has issued an advisory to passengers saying citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries previously barred from entry who hold a valid US visa or green card will be allowed to travel to the US.

The airline cited a directive by US Customs and Border Protection.

Government-backed Qatar Airways is one of a handful of Mideast airlines operating direct daily flights to multiple American cities.

Like other Gulf carriers, many of its customers are transit passengers whose journeys originated elsewhere.