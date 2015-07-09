 

Qatar Airways allowing Muslims to travel to the US

Qatar Airways has issued an advisory to passengers saying citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries previously barred from entry who hold a valid US visa or green card will be allowed to travel to the US.

The airline cited a directive by US Customs and Border Protection.

Government-backed Qatar Airways is one of a handful of Mideast airlines operating direct daily flights to multiple American cities.

Like other Gulf carriers, many of its customers are transit passengers whose journeys originated elsewhere.

Its US destinations from its Doha hub include New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Washington.

