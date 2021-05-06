TODAY |

Qantas temporarily stands down 2500 staff

About 2500 Qantas and Jetstar employees will be stood down for two months because of the knock-on effects of Sydney's coronavirus lockdown.

Pilots, cabin crew and airport workers will be stood down, mostly in NSW, but won't lose their jobs.

Qantas boss Alan Joyce today said the company was working on the assumption Sydney's borders would be closed for at least another two months.

"This is clearly the last thing we want to do, but we're now faced with an extended period of reduced flying and that means no work for a number of our people," he said.

"Fortunately, we know that once borders do reopen, travel is at the top of people's list and flying tends to come back quickly, so we can get our employees back to work."

