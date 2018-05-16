Qantas pulls three 737s for repairs, accuses union of scaremongering

Qantas has reassured passengers their safety is paramount and accused a union of scaremongering after the carrier had to pull three of its Boeing 737 aircraft from service.

The planes were grounded by the airline to repair hairline cracks found in the "pickle fork" structure between the wing and the fuselage.

Qantas earlier this week found one example of cracking in an aircraft with just under 27,000 cycles and identified the other two during an audit of 33 of its 75-strong Boeing 737 fleet.

The carrier said all three planes would return to service by the end of the year and the airline would work to minimise any disruption to passengers.

"Qantas will never fly a plane if we do not believe it is safe to do so. Our entire reputation - our brand - is built on our safety record," Qantas Domestic chief executive Andrew David told reporters at Mascot in Sydney.

Mr David said the hairline crack was found in one of eight bolts in the pickle fork structure.

He said airline regulators required aircraft that have clocked up more than 22,600 cycles of landings and takeoffs to be inspected within seven months.

"And we have done that inspection over the course of seven days," he said.

But the Australian Licenced Aircraft Engineers Association again called for the immediate grounding of all 75 of Qantas' Boeing 737s until inspections of the entire fleet were undertaken.

"We say these things for the safety of the people who fly on these aircraft," ALAEA federal secretary Steve Purvinas told ABC radio today.

Mr Purvinas also took a swing at the Civil Aviation Safety Authority which declared yesterday there was "no evidence" the whole fleet should be grounded.

"CASA are nothing more than a PR department of Qantas operation," he said.

Mr David said Qantas was "very disappointed" in the comments, saying they "completely misrepresented the facts".

"Why go to the media and call for us to ground (aircraft) and then scaremongering tactics that quite honestly undermine the professionalism of this business," he asked.