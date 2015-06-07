Qantas plane forced to return to Sydney after being struck by lightning

A Qantas plane en route to Port Macquarie on the NSW mid-north coast has returned to Sydney after being hit by lightning.

Flight QF2164 returned shortly after take-off this morning, a Qantas spokeswoman told AAP.

"Aircraft are designed to withstand and fly safely when struck by lightning but it is policy that they get inspected at their arrival port after a strike.



"Port Macquarie does not have the engineering support required for this inspection so the flight returned to Sydney," a statement read.



"At no point was the safety of the flight compromised."

