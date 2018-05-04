Qantas passengers in 'terrifying' incident

Passengers on a Qantas flight from Sydney to Perth were evacuated via slides after the plane was forced to return when the cabin reportedly began filling with smoke.

Qantas plane (file picture). Source: istock.com

Qantas said flight 575 returned to Sydney shortly after takeoff this morning due to a hydraulic issue.

"Once back at the gate, the captain made the decision to evacuate the aircraft as a precaution and three emergency slides were deployed," the airline said in a statement.

"Passengers were evacuated through both the slides and normal exits."

One passenger described the incident on Twitter as "terrifying".

"Just had to evacuate my flight to Perth after engineering issues. Everyone had to exit the plane via slide onto Sydney tarmac after the cabin filled with smoke and the captain screamed evacuate," she tweeted.

One passenger told AirlineRatings.com that the incident on an Airbus A330 was "handled very well".