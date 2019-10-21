Qantas makes aviation history with 19-hour commercial flight, the world's longest

Qantas has made aviation history with the world's longest commercial flight.

The non-stop journey from New York to Sydney took a staggering 19 hours. The company trialled the flight to see if it could be introduced to the market.

Fifty passengers and crew were fitted with technology devices to test their wellbeing during the flight on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

"I don't think I can ever remember feeling this fresh," said frequent flyer Greig Roberts, who was in on the trial.