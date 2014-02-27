Qantas to launch new Brisbane-US flights

Qantas is planning flights from Brisbane to Chicago and to San Francisco once the US government firms up its tentative approval for the Australian carrier's joint business with American Airlines.

The US Department of Transportation's tentative approval for the plan gives the airlines permission under anti-trust law to cooperate.

Interested parties now have two weeks to respond, with a final decision expected in a few weeks.

The approval would allow the airlines to cooperate on pricing, sales, lounges and frequent flyer activities between the US and Australia, and between the US and New Zealand.

The airlines will be able to launch routes to new destinations, including city pairs not served by either carrier, and have a expanded codeshare relationship.

"As part of the case put to the DOT, Qantas and American flagged an intention to launch several new routes within the first two years of the proposed joint business," Qantas said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Qantas expects to announce details of two new routes - Brisbane-Chicago and Brisbane-San Francisco - once final approval is received."

Regulators in Australia and New Zealand have already approved the plan.