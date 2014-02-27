Qantas kicks passengers off flight as plane deemed too heavy to fly

Around 40 passengers were kicked off a Qantas flight before it left for Perth as staff said the aircraft was too heavy to fly.

Source: 1 NEWS

The flight from Sydney was due to leave last night but after passengers boarded the plane, staff came through and read a list of names and asked them to leave the aircraft.

A spokeswoman for Qantas has reportedly said the plane's readings had been affected by a fuel pump problem.

Other passengers reported seeing empty rows after take off.