Qantas jet lands safely in Sydney after oil leak detected in engine

A Melbourne to Los Angeles Qantas flight has landed safely at Sydney Airport after the pilot was forced to abandon the trip when it was detected the engine was losing oil.



Qantas plane (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Qantas says QF93 was about an hour into its flight from Tullamarine airport when an alert light turned on about 11am, indicating a loss of oil which required the engine to be set to idle.



"The captain made the decision to land in Sydney to have the fault fixed rather than continuing on the 14-hour flight," an airline spokesman said in a statement today.



Flight radar images show the plane circled east of Sydney before landing normally at Sydney Airport at 1.05pm.



Engineers are currently inspecting the Airbus A380 which seats up to 484 passengers. The passengers currently remain on the plane.



AAP understands the engine wasn't shut down during the flight but continued to operate at idle thrust as a precaution.



The airline has apologised to passengers but says safety comes first.



"Our focus is now getting them on their way as soon as possible," the Qantas spokesman said.



Peter Gibson from the Civil Aviation and Safety Authority says the large aircraft would have been too heavy to land immediately.



"It would have been full of fuel for such a long flight so they (pilots) usually do zig zags to burn or dump the fuel," he told AAP.



"If it's an absolute emergency they'll just land but, if not, you don't want to risk causing damage to the aircraft."



Diversions aren't uncommon, Mr Gibson added.

