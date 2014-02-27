Qantas flight forced to make emergency landing after engine malfunctions two hours into flight

A Qantas flight from Los Angeles to Melbourne was forced to turn back two hours into the flight after an engine malfunctioned, sending sparks flying into the air.

Source: 1 NEWS

Flight QF94 suffered "an issue" with one of its four engines, Qantas confirmed in a statement this morning.

"The pilots followed standard procedure, shut down the engine, and the flight landed normally in LA at around 3am local time on Saturday," Qantas said.

"A replacement flight departed LA at around 2.30pm on Saturday, and is due to land in Melbourne on Sunday night."

Qantas said engineers are inspecting the aircraft.

One passenger on board the flight, reportedly carrying 480 passengers, tweeted a video of the engine, which started to spark.

"Soooo this just happened!! #QF94 engine blew out 2 hours in!" Anthony Spiteri tweeted.

He later tweeted a photo on board the replacement plane of the flight path, writing "lets try this again shall we."