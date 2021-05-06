Qantas boss paid under $2m this financial year, down from $10m in 2020

Qantas boss Alan Joyce was paid almost AU$2 million in the past financial year, while thousands of the airline's staff were cut due to the effect of Covid-19.



Alan Joyce. Source: Wikimedia Commons.

Joyce's pay of $1.98 million was about 80 per cent less than his pre-pandemic annual earnings of about $10 million, according to Qantas' annual report.



The airline chief took home a little more than the $1.74 million he collected the previous financial year, when Covid-19 spread across the globe.



Qantas airlines Boeing 787-9. Source: istock.com

Chairman Richard Goyder said board members were considering a bonus for all employees next year.



Qantas has a two-year wage freeze for employees to conserve money while travel demand is low.

