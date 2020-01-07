TODAY |

Python devours beloved pet cat whole in Queensland

Source:  AAP

A family's beloved cat has been swallowed up whole by a python on the Sunshine Coast.

Python after it ate a Queensland family's cat. Source: Stuart McKenzie

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie was called to a home on Monday morning by a woman who found the two metre long snake sleeping in her garden with a bulging belly.

"I took the snake to the local vet and we scanned for a microchip and sure enough it was a family's pet cat," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"The owner of the cat was contacted by the vet and she called me afterwards and we had a good chat.

"She was obviously very sad and her kids were devastated."

Mr McKenzie said it was uncommon for pets to be eaten by the protected reptiles, but warned owners to keep their cats from exploring their neighbourhoods.

"Not only do cats predatory instincts take over and they kill lots of native wildlife but they can also be killed by native wildlife or run over by cars," he added.

The snake was released back into the wild.

World
Animals
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NASA announces discovery of potentially habitable Earth-sized planet
2
Watch as six-year-old girl is joined by pod of orcas during her first time water skiing
3
Why police say you shouldn't shorten the year '2020' to '20'
4
Police bust finds over 1100 cannabis plants, $800k in cash at rural Feilding property
5
Police to review investigation into missing mother Jamie Kaiwai, not seen since mid-October
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Aussie comedian's online bushfires appeal surges past $40 million

NASA announces discovery of potentially habitable Earth-sized planet

Wellington Phoenix to donate to Australian bushfire aid through ticket sales, goals scored

Outrage after eggs from endangered sea turtle stolen from Thailand beach