 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Putin ordered effort to help Trump, hurt Clinton during election - US intelligence agencies

share

Source:

Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a hidden campaign to influence America's presidential election in favor of Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, US intelligence agencies declared today in the Government's first formal allegation in support of sensational claims that Mr Trump and his supporters have staunchly resisted.

Donald Trump has a new admirer, as does embattled FIFA boss Sepp Blatter.
Source: Breakfast

The intelligence report, an unclassified version of a more-detailed classified account given earlier to Mr Trump, the White House and congressional leaders, withheld any evidence to back up its assertions.

The president-elect said after his own meeting with the nation's top intelligence officials that it was clear Russian email hacking did not deliver him the presidency.

There was no suggestion that Russia affected actual vote counting or tampered with ballot machines, said the unclassified version, which was the most explicit account to date of Russian efforts to interfere with the US political process.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Source: 1 NEWS

But the report said Russia's actions included hacking into the email accounts of the Democratic National Committee and individual Democrats including Ms Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, and using state-funded propaganda and paid "trolls" to make nasty comments on social media services.

The unclassified version included footnotes acknowledging that it "does not include the full supporting information on key elements of the influence campaign." But it said its conclusions were identical to the classified version, which was more detailed.

The report said the Russian effort was both political and personal.

"Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton and harm her electability and potential presidency," it said. "We further assess Putin and the Russian government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump."

Putin most likely wanted to discredit Ms Clinton because he blames her for inciting mass protests against his regime in late 2011 and early 2012, and because he resents her for disparaging comments she has made about him, the report said.

As Mr Trump met in New York with intelligence officials for his briefing about Russia's campaign, Congress tallied the Electoral College votes, officially confirming Mr Trump's November victory.

Mr Trump has been dismissive of the intelligence agencies' claims of Russia's involvement for months, long before he saw the classified information today. After finally seeing the intelligence behind the claims of the outgoing Obama administration, he released a one-page statement that did not address whether Russia sought to meddle.

Related

North America

UK and Europe

US Election 2016

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama shakes hands with Russian President President Vladimir Putin before a bilateral meeting at United Nations headquarters. Obama has ordered intelligence officials to conduct a broad review on the election-season hacking that rattled the presidential campaign and raised new concerns about foreign meddling in U.S. elections, a White House official said Friday. White House counterterrorism and Homeland Security adviser Lisa Monaco said Obama ordered officials to report on the hacking of Democratic officials’ email accounts and Russia’s involvement. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

White House suggests Putin involved in US hacking, Obama promises retaliation

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Te Puke man's swim ends in spinal injury

2
Police car night generic

One dead, another seriously injured after Auckland crash

00:47
3
Watch the jaw-dropping moment a playful pod of orcas swim around and under family boat in Matarangi.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

02:33
4
Kevin Sous was shot after pointing a sawn-off shotgun at police - who say they had no other choice.

History of violence for man shot by police in Whanganui

00:16
5
Nine homes were evacuated on the island after the fire yesterday.

Video: 'That's really going up now' - smoke billows from blaze on Auckland's Kawau Island

02:16
Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ