Putin ordered effort to help Trump, hurt Clinton during election - US intelligence agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a hidden campaign to influence America's presidential election in favor of Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, US intelligence agencies declared today in the Government's first formal allegation in support of sensational claims that Mr Trump and his supporters have staunchly resisted.

The intelligence report, an unclassified version of a more-detailed classified account given earlier to Mr Trump, the White House and congressional leaders, withheld any evidence to back up its assertions.

The president-elect said after his own meeting with the nation's top intelligence officials that it was clear Russian email hacking did not deliver him the presidency.

There was no suggestion that Russia affected actual vote counting or tampered with ballot machines, said the unclassified version, which was the most explicit account to date of Russian efforts to interfere with the US political process.

But the report said Russia's actions included hacking into the email accounts of the Democratic National Committee and individual Democrats including Ms Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, and using state-funded propaganda and paid "trolls" to make nasty comments on social media services.

The unclassified version included footnotes acknowledging that it "does not include the full supporting information on key elements of the influence campaign." But it said its conclusions were identical to the classified version, which was more detailed.

The report said the Russian effort was both political and personal.

"Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton and harm her electability and potential presidency," it said. "We further assess Putin and the Russian government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump."

Putin most likely wanted to discredit Ms Clinton because he blames her for inciting mass protests against his regime in late 2011 and early 2012, and because he resents her for disparaging comments she has made about him, the report said.

As Mr Trump met in New York with intelligence officials for his briefing about Russia's campaign, Congress tallied the Electoral College votes, officially confirming Mr Trump's November victory.