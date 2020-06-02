TODAY |

Putin could extend rule until 2036

Source:  Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin says a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments that could allow him to further extend his rule will be held on July 1.

Source: Associated Press

Speaking during a televised meeting Monday with officials, Putin said the pace of Russia's coronavirus outbreak has slowed down, allowing election officials to safely hold the vote.

If approved, the constitutional amendments would allow Putin to stay in power until 2036 if he chooses.

The vote was postponed from April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:07
Thousands gather in Auckland for Black Lives Matter solidarity march
2
'There is racism here and something needs to be done about it', say NZ Black Lives Matter protestors
3
Kylie Jenner fires back at Forbes after being stripped of 'billionaire' status
4
Winston Peters joins ACT leader in criticising Black Lives Matter protests in light of Covid-19 restrictions
5
Couple dance away the hour-long wait in traffic in Awakino Gorge
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:30

Semi-trailer driving into crowd of demonstrators ‘horrifying’, says Minnesota Governor
00:37

Donald Trump took shelter in bunker as protests raged outside White House
01:53

US sends Brazil more than 2 million doses of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine
00:15

US police officer seen kneeling on man's neck as protests over George Floyd's death continue