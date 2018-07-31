 

'Put your hands up!' US police bodycam footage released after fatal shooting of 31-year-old black man

Associated Press
Authorities in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man, with the footage showing the man shot from behind after a frenetic foot chase and what appeared to be a gun in his hand. 

Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly were responding to a 911 call of a man firing a gun into the air on the city's north side on June 23.

The video released Sunday shows them pulling their cruiser up and a man, Thurman Blevins, seated on a curb near a woman with a child in a stroller.

As the officers pull up, one says, "He's got a gun!" Blevins jumps up and runs.

In a chase that takes less than a minute, Blevins yells back, "Please don't shoot," and "Leave me alone."

An enhanced version of the video has a red circle drawn around Blevins' hand to highlight what appears to be a gun.

After the chase turns down an alley, Blevins is shot, still running.

Investigators said both Kelly and Schmidt fired their weapons.

An autopsy showed Blevins was shot multiple times.

Investigators have said the officers arrived to find Blevins sitting with a woman on a curb before he ran, carrying a black and silver gun.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Some witnesses had disputed Blevins was armed, saying he was carrying a bottle or a cup.

He appeared to have something in each hand when he first ran.

The two officers are on paid administrative leave.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called Blevins' death "a tragedy," but declined to comment on what the footage showed.

"I know that right now in our city there is a lot of pain," he said.

Blevins' relatives previously called for both officers to face criminal charges.

The city released raw footage from both officers' cameras, as well as what it called a "stabilized" video that includes footage from both officers produced by the National Center for Audio and Video Forensics in Beverly Hills, California.

Officials said that footage had gone through a process to identify pixels from each frame and aligned them to help limit shaking.

In Minnesota, investigative data is typically nonpublic until an investigation concludes.

But state laws allow for the release of material like body camera footage if it's deemed a benefit to the public or if it dispels "widespread rumor or unrest."

Blevins' family and other community members had pushed for the prompt release of the footage.

Officers in Minneapolis engaged in a frenetic foot chase with a man who appeared to have a gun on June 23.
Fifty years on, McDonald's isn't messing with its Big Mac recipe
All those killed and injured worked for the Capital Gazette.

Appearance cancelled for man charged with newsroom killings
Danica Weeks wants answer from the aerospace company, but a legal expert says her chances are slim.

'Third party intervention' cannot be ruled out as cause of Flight MH370's disappearance, independent report finds

Large blaze destroys part of Cook Islands resort

California fires continue to rage with 10,000 more people evacuated

About 10,000 more people were ordered evacuated as two wildfires surged toward small lake towns in Northern California while the state's largest and deadliest blaze of the year slowed slightly after days of explosive growth.

The twin fires in Mendocino and Lake counties flared up late Sunday (Monday NZT), forcing the new evacuations from the 4700-resident town of Lakeport and other communities near Clear Lake, about 120 miles (195km) north of San Francisco.

The blazes have destroyed six homes and threaten 10,000 others. So far, the flames have blackened 87 square miles (225 square km), with minimal containment.

Those fires were among 17 burning across the state, where fire crews were stretched to the limit.

To the north, near Redding, California, where an unpredictable blaze killed six people, a man whose wife and two great-grandchildren were among the dead, said he did not receive any warning to evacuate.

Ed Bledsoe told CBS News he did not know his home was in danger when he left his wife, Melody, and the 4- and 5-year-old children to run an errand.

"If I'd have any kind of warning, I'd have never ever left my family in that house," Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe said he received a phone call from his wife 15 minutes after he left saying he needed to get home because the fire was approaching.

He said one of the children told him the blaze was at the back door. When he tried to return, the road was blocked and flames prevented him from returning on foot.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko told the network there's an investigation into whether the Bledsoe home received a warning call or a knock on the door.

The sheriff said there is evidence that door-to-door notifications were made in the area.

Crews handling the blaze near Redding struck a hopeful tone for the first time in days as the massive fire slowed after days of rapid expansion. As of Monday, California time, the Redding fire had destroyed 723 homes.

"We're feeling a lot more optimistic today as we're starting to gain some ground rather than being in a defensive mode on this fire all the time," said Bret Gouvea, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's incident commander on the blaze around Redding, a city about 230 miles (370km) north of San Francisco.

Authorities were also investigating at least 18 missing persons reports, though many of them may simply be people who have not checked in with friends or family, police said.

The Carr Fire that threatened Redding - a city of about 92,000 people - was ignited by a vehicle problem a week ago about 10 miles (16km) west of the city.

On Thursday (Friday NZT), it swept through the historic Gold Rush town of Shasta and nearby Keswick, fueled by gusty winds and dry vegetation.

It then jumped the Sacramento River and took out subdivisions on the western edge of Redding.

The Carr fire is now 20 per cent contained, one of eight major blazes burning in the state.
The wife of a passenger who was on Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 says she is "very angry" that Malaysian officials gave her only 48 hours' notice to fly her to Kuala Lumpur to attend a briefing on a report into the plane's disappearance.

Danica Weeks, whose husband Paul was onboard the plane, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that in the time given, with two young children and work commitments she was unable to fly there.

The independent investigation report released Monday more than four years after the plane disappeared highlighted shortcomings in the government response that exacerbated the mystery.

The report reiterated Malaysia's assertion the plane was deliberately diverted and flown for over seven hours after severing communications.

It said the cause of the disappearance still cannot be determined and the "possibility of intervention by a third party cannot be excluded."

Weeks says she is disappointed the report did not shed any light on the aircraft's disappearance so her family and others will have closure.

"I'm quite deflated. I try not to put too much hope in it because we often have so much hope and it's dashed. Looks like that again," Weeks says.

The plane carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean.

Scattered pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated a distant remote stretch of the ocean where the plane likely crashed.

But a government search by Australia, Malaysia and China failed to pinpoint a location.

Officials said Monday's report is still not a final report, since the plane hasn't been found.

Officials said Monday's report is still not a final report, since the plane hasn't been found.
