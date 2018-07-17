Pussy Riot members who stormed field during World Cup final sentenced to 15 days' jail

Two of the four protesters who barged onto the field at the World Cup final in Moscow have been sentenced to 15 days in jail.

The protesters, members of the Pussy Riot punk collective, ran onto the pitch at Luzhniki Stadium dressed as police officers during the second half of yesterday's match between France and Croatia.

They called for the release of political prisoners and for more open political competition.

Stewards pull a woman off the pitch after she stormed onto the field and interrupted the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Source: Associated Press

A court today sentenced Veronika Nikulshina and Olga Kuracheva after finding them guilty of violating the law on behavior of sports events spectators.

They were also banned from attending sports events for three years.