Pushing the envelope: Why was Kim's letter for Trump so big?

President Donald Trump this morning declared that his on-and-off summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was on again, the latest shift in a diplomatic theatrics to resolve the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang.

The announcement came after Mr Trump hosted a senior North Korean envoy at the White House, who conveyed a personal letter by Kim that was inside a white envelope nearly as large as a folded newspaper.

Mr Trump has not yet revealed what was written in the letter, but he sure seemed happy to get it. A photo showed Mr Trump holding up the envelope with a Cheshire cat grin alongside an also smiling Kim Yong Chol, the most senior North Korean to visit the White House in 18 years, as they posed in front of a Thomas Jefferson portrait.

The photo made rounds on social media, where theories abound why Mr Kim would have sent Mr Trump what seemed as a comically oversized letter.

The huge letter is just part of meticulous steps taken by North Korea to present Kim as a legitimate international statesman who is reasonable and capable of negotiating solutions and making deals, analysts say.

Following a provocative 2017 in which his engineers tested a purported thermonuclear warhead and long-range missiles that could target American cities, Kim has engaged in a flurry of diplomatic activity in recent months in what's seen as an attempt to break out of isolation and obtain sanctions relief to build his economy.

While trying to communicate its willingness to embrace Western diplomatic norms, Pyongyang has put in painstaking efforts to maintain reciprocity with Washington and Seoul, said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

Kim Yong Chol's trip to Washington was clearly a tit-for-tat after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, twice in recent weeks for pre-summit negotiations with Kim.

Likewise, Kim's letter to Mr Trump would have been a reciprocal response to Mr Trump's own letter to Kim on May 24 that temporarily shelved the highly anticipated meeting, Yang says.

In sentences that were printed on White House stationery, Mr Trump, in an uncharacteristically warm and congenial tone, said he was canceling the summit because of North Korea's harsh comments about US officials. But he also told Kim "please do not hesitate to call me or write."

North Korea issued an unusually conciliatory response to Mr Trump's letter, with senior diplomat Kim Kye Gwan saying in a statement that Pyongyang had "inwardly highly appreciated"