Purple Rain re-issue to feature six unreleased Prince songs

A remastered version of Prince's landmark album Purple Rain will be released in June with several previously unreleased songs.

NPG Records and Warner Brothers Records announced on Friday that two remastered versions of the 1984 album will be released on June 23.

The labels said Prince himself oversaw the remastering process in 2015 and the two-disc Purple Rain Deluxe set will include six unreleased tracks.

Among the unreleased tracks are a solo version of the song Possessed and a studio version of Electric Intercourse.

An expanded edition will include a third disc of B-sides and a DVD of a 1985 performance by Prince and the Revolution in Syracuse, New York.

Both releases are available for pre-order.

Prince died a year ago, leaving behind a trove of unreleased music at Paisley Park estate in Minnesota.

