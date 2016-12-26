'This is what pure joy looks like. Also terror' - man attacked by cat while excitedly opening Christmas gifts

A man in the US overcome by joy after opening his Christmas gift was quickly shut down by his cat, who decided to attack him.

Video taken shared to Jessica Freeman's Facebook page shows the moment Andrew Woodard's cat pounced on him.

"This is what pure joy looks like. Also terror," Ms Freeman wrote on her Facebook post.

In the video Mr Woodard can be seen "acting overly excited as a joke" about the present he was given until his cat jumped on him clawing his head.

"This has resulted in a trip to the doctor and stitches," wrote Ms Freeman.

