 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Pure harassment' - four-time gold medallist Sir Mo Farah says he was racially targeted by airport security team

share

Source:

1 NEWS

British four-time Olympic gold-medalist Sir Mo Farah says he was a victim of "racial harassment" by security at Munich Airport.

The long-distance runner was on his way to a training camp in Ethiopia when he says he was racially targeted.
Source: Mo Farah / Instagram

The champion middle distance runner went live on his Instagram account complaining about security staff "touching me up" and described it as "ridiculous" and "unbelieveable".

"The guys were touching me up like crazy ... pure harassment ... pure, pure harassment," Sir Mo said.

While recording the live video, a security guard comes up behind him and tells him to go to the gate, at one point grabbing him and physically pushing him.

Sir Mo responded by telling the security guard "You don't need to push me, I'll go to the gates ... You can't touch me ... Stop pushing me".

The guard responds "I can touch you - go to the gate".

Britain's Mo Farah dances as he celebrates winning the gold in the 10,000m at the European Athletics Championships

Source: Associated Press

Sir Mo tells the guard "you're on Instagram live", to which the guard responds 'I don't care".

A representative for Sir Mo confirmed the incident had taken place, saying "Mo felt that the incident was racially motivated and that he was unfairly treated by the airport security staff".

Munich Airport has not yet commented on the incident.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
England's Jason Roy

LIVE: Black Caps on fire dismiss Ben Stokes, England's middle order crumbles in fourth ODI

01:40
2
Matty McLean gives the latest update on weather conditions across the country.

Batten down the hatches Auckland! Heavy rain likely, as Cyclone Hola eyes NZ from the Pacific


00:24
3
Ms Adams missed out on the party leadership, but will still take up a senior role in opposition.

Amy Adams named as National's new finance spokesperson by Simon Bridges

01:01
4
Watch how the Easter Sunday fight is about to be promoted to TV audiences in the UK.

Watch: Blockbuster TV trailer for Parker v Joshua mega-fight released

5

Where is Tania? Police very concerned for ex-Shortland Street actress missing for a week

09:53
Everything is covered from the MP’s view on compulsory Te Reo Maori, if 16-year-olds should vote, and if they’d every go on Dancing with the Stars.

Quick fire questions with National's Nikki Kaye and Labour's Michael Wood

We cover compulsory Te Reo Maori, if 16-year-olds should vote, and if they'd ever go on Dancing with the Stars.


England's Jason Roy

LIVE: Black Caps on fire dismiss Ben Stokes, England's middle order crumbles in fourth ODI

1 NEWS NOW brings you live updates of the fourth ODI between New Zealand and England from University Oval, Dunedin.

00:42
The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.

'We know you need more than books' – PM gives Tonga $10m for Cyclone Gita rebuild

The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.


00:30
Guillermo del Toro also took out Best Director for the film.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.

00:36
The Cyclone ripped through last month, and the impact is still visable.

Video: Confronting vision shows Tongans still living in makeshift accommodation as nation continues to struggle in wake of Cycle Gita

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver returned to the village of Patangata, which she visited shortly after Cyclone Gita hit Tonga.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 