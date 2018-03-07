'Pure harassment' - four-time gold medallist Sir Mo Farah says he was racially targeted by airport security team

British four-time Olympic gold-medalist Sir Mo Farah says he was a victim of "racial harassment" by security at Munich Airport.

The champion middle distance runner went live on his Instagram account complaining about security staff "touching me up" and described it as "ridiculous" and "unbelieveable".

"The guys were touching me up like crazy ... pure harassment ... pure, pure harassment," Sir Mo said.

While recording the live video, a security guard comes up behind him and tells him to go to the gate, at one point grabbing him and physically pushing him.

Sir Mo responded by telling the security guard "You don't need to push me, I'll go to the gates ... You can't touch me ... Stop pushing me".

The guard responds "I can touch you - go to the gate".

Britain's Mo Farah dances as he celebrates winning the gold in the 10,000m at the European Athletics Championships Source: Associated Press

Sir Mo tells the guard "you're on Instagram live", to which the guard responds 'I don't care".

A representative for Sir Mo confirmed the incident had taken place, saying "Mo felt that the incident was racially motivated and that he was unfairly treated by the airport security staff".