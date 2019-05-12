TODAY |

Pungent fruit causes building evacuation in Australian library

Emergency Services were called to Australia’s Canberra University library after reports of a strong smell of gas, but it turned out to be a durian.

The Canberra Times reports that, after a thorough search and atmospheric testing, emergency services were able to locate the source of the smell and allowed students back into the building.

They identified it as coming from one of the world's most pungent fruit - the durian.

Durian is so smelly, it's even banned in some parts of the world, including Singapore's subway system.

Library staff said the fruit was found near an air vent and removed from the building in a sealed bag.

A pallet loaded with durian fruit.
A pallet loaded with durian fruit. Source: Kalai/Wikimedia Commons
