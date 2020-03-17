TODAY |

'Punch some cones' - Aussie larrikin gives brutally honest answer about what he'll do in isolation

Source:  1 NEWS

Amid the upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic, one Australian has managed to bring some levity to the situation with his honest response to a reporter's questions.

The man was asked about his plans upon arrival at Gold Coast Airport, and it’s fair to say the answer was not what was expected. Source: Twitter/ Mackenzie Colahan

The man was greeted by 9News' Mackenzie Colahan upon arrival at Gold Coast Airport, and was asked what he planned to do as he self-isolated for 14 days.

"Yeah, I'm just going to lock myself in and punch some cones for a couple of days," he said, referring to a method of smoking cannabis.

As he started laughing and someone off camera says "you can't say that", his travelling companion quipped he'd be going "viral" with his response.

She was correct, with video of the incident hitting 270,000 views since it was posted on Twitter last night.

Australia has 336 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and five deaths. 

