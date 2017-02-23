 

Pumpkin-coloured alligators in US prompt wave of Trump gags

A number of alligators have been sighted in neighbouring American states coloured bright orange - and locals have been quick to make jokes likening them to the US President.

An orange alligator sighted in a North Carolina town.

Source: Stephen Tatum/AP

One of the reptiles was first sighted in Hanahan, South Carolina earlier this month, the Myrtle Beach Online reported.

Another popped up in Calabash, North Carolina on Tuesday local time and locals soon started calling him 'Donny' and 'Trumpgator'.

An official has told the USA Today that the colour could be from a rusty place where the animals spent a winter, like a rusty culvert or pipe.

Alligators shed their skin often, and will likely return to their natural dark green colour soon.

