Puerto Rico left without electricity as Hurricane Maria dials down

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

The US National Hurricane Center says Maria has lost its major hurricane status, dropping to a Category 2 storm after raking Puerto Rico and cutting power to the entire island nation.

Seven people were killed when the hurricane struck the Caribbean island earlier this week.
Source: Associated Press

But forecasters say some strengthening is in the forecast and Maria could again become a major hurricane by tomorrow.

An update from the Miami-based centre says a hurricane hunter plane clocked the top sustained winds of the storm at near 175 km/h with higher gusts.

The city of Guayama was inundated with flooding at Hurricane Maria passed over the Caribbean island.
Source: Twitter/JacobFlores

Maria's fierce core was centered about 45 kilometres north-northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and moving to the northwest at 19 km/h.

The powerful storm lashed Puerto Rico earlier today leaving the island completely without power. It is not known when electricity will be restored.

Forecasters say the dangerous storm system will continue moving away from the northwest coast of Puerto Rico in coming hours.

It is then expected to pass offshore of the northeast coast of the Dominical Republic later today.

Rob Marciano could barely hold his head up during a live report as Maria lashed Puerto Rico.
Source: ABC Good Morning America

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Jose is still kicking up dangerous surf and currents along much of the US Eastern seaboard.


Central and South America

Natural Disasters

00:56
The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years tore off roofs and doors.

Video: Deadly Hurricane Maria pounds Puerto Rico, tearing off roofs, turning streets into rivers
00:24
ABC weather presenter holds on for dear life as Hurricane Maria makes landfall
00:38
Seven people were killed when the hurricane struck the Caribbean island earlier this week.

Video: Aerial footage shows damage unleashed on Dominica by Hurricane Maria

00:58
1
Yankees batter Todd Frazier couldn’t stand while teammate Matt Holiday struggled to hold back tears after the distressing incident.

2
3

00:30
4
The flood made its way down a hydropower channel which was under construction after heavy rain upstream.

5
The Social Development Minister says a range of issues have been uncovered in beneficiary review.

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

00:47
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

00:29
The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

08:22
Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down tonight's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

