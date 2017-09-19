Puerto Rico in line of fire from maximum-strength Hurricane Maria

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
A woman says her baby died and she nearly lost her life after a lack of action.
The airline has halted sales for some international services altogether.
They're all top operators now but back then - they weren't quite so polished.
The jet fuel pipeline crisis is set to linger on until at least Sunday.
Where does the place you live fit on the political spectrum? Vote Compass reveals all.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ