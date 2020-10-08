TODAY |

Pubs, restaurants in Scotland to close under new Covid-19 restrictions

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

All pubs and restaurants across central Scotland are to be closed under new measures to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Restaurant in Edinburgh, Scotland. Source: istock.com

The new rules apply to licensed premises, including Glasgow and Edinburgh. Pubs and restaurants outside of Scotland’s central belt will be able to open – but only serve alcohol outdoors.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the restrictions would be a short, sharp action that would last for 16 days.

"So while the measures I announced today will feel like a backward step and, in many respects, I know they are, they are in the interests of protecting our progress overall," she said.

"It is by taking tough but necessary action, though, that we hope to avoid even tougher action in future."

Despite announcing an $80 million support package to aid businesses over the next two weeks, the Scottish Hospitality Group accused the government of "effectively signing a death sentence" for many businesses already struggling.

It comes as Scotland recorded 1054 new Covid-19 cases in a 24 hour period, bringing Scotland’s total to 34,760.

