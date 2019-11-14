TODAY |

Public impeachment inquiry hears officials' concerns with Trump's requests for Ukraine to investigate Democrats

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

Testimony in the House’s first public impeachment hearing has ended, with more hearings to come.

State Department officials William Taylor and George Kent testified for more than five hours today about their concerns with President Donald Trump’s requests that Ukraine investigate Democrats as the US withheld military aid to the country.

Democrats are investigating those requests, and whether they were linked, as they move toward an impeachment vote.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Democrats are out to prove the President put pressure on a foreign leader for his own domestic political gain. Source: Breakfast

Republicans said the witnesses didn’t have firsthand knowledge and noted the aid was eventually released. The US government released the money after pressure from senators in early September.

Next up will be former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was ousted in May on Trump’s orders. She will testify Friday (Saturday NZT).

Next week, the House Intelligence Committee will hear from eight more witnesses in the impeachment probe.

Republican lawmaker Jim Jordan says the whistleblower is the “one witness” who should be brought in front of the American people.

Mr Jordan, of Ohio, says the whistleblower, whose complaint touched off the inquiry, should come before the committee. He says he wants to know the identity of the whistleblower, a CIA officer assigned to the White House.

Jordan earlier complained that the witnesses testifying publicly for the first time didn’t have firsthand knowledge of the accusations and never spoke directly to Mr Trump.

The whistleblower has not been asked to testify.

Democratic Rep. Peter Welch of Ohio said he’d be glad to have the person who started it all testify: “President Trump is welcome to sit right there.”

Shortly before today’s House Intelligence Committee hearing began, Trump tweeted, “NEVER TRUMPERS!” He mentioned no evidence.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Democrats are out to prove the President put pressure on a foreign leader for his own domestic political gain. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:35
Grieving Samoan mum loses two children to suspected measles, third child is ill
2
Air New Zealand to sell $2 plus taxes return flights between London and LA
3
Three people charged over death of autistic boy restrained for two hours at California school
4
Huge manta ray washes up on remote Northland beach
5
Shane Jones says he won't be 'cowed by people' who disagree with his views on immigration
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:46

Trump comes face to face with limits of his power as impeachment hearings go public

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg to leave US today, setting sail for Spain

Most distant world ever explored gets new name: Arrokoth

Doctors reveal details of US teen who underwent world's first double lung transplant due to vaping