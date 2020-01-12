Protests in Tehran garner support from Trump after Iran admits shooting down flight

US President Donald Trump has tweeted his support to protestors in Iran following the government's admission it shot down a Ukranian flight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“Death to the liars” is the chant being repeated by anti-government protestors on the streets of Iran’s capital Tehran.

It’s in reaction to the shock admission from the government that it did shoot down the Ukranian flight on Thursday, despite days of denials.

Mr Trump has said via Twitter that he supports the protestors, saying he is inspired by their courage and warning Tehran that the “world is watching”.

On the streets of Tehran, grief turned to a rare public display of rage. All 176 people died on the passenger plane when it was shot down.

It came after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq, in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad.

A military statement carried by state media said the plane was mistaken for a "hostile target" after it turned toward a "sensitive military centre" of the Revolutionary Guard.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has said Iran “must take full responsibility”, with 57 Canadians killed in the plane crash.