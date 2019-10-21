Protests in Chile continue despite government retreat on subway fare hike

Protests and violence in Chile spilled over into a new day today, even after the president cancelled a subway fare hike that prompted violent demonstrations.

Officials in the Santiago region said three people died in fires at two looted supermarkets early Sunday — among 60 Walmart-owned outlets that have been vandalised, and the company said many stores did not open during the day.

Five more people later were found dead in the basement of a burned warehouse and were not employees, authorities said.

At least two airlines cancelled or rescheduled flights into the capital, affecting more than 1,400 passengers.

President Sebastián Piñera, facing the worst crisis of his second term as head of the South American country, announced Saturday night that he was cancelling a subway fare hike imposed two weeks ago.

The fare boost had led to major protests that included rioting that caused millions of dollars in damage to burned buses and vandalised subway stops, office buildings and stores.

After meeting with the heads of the legislature and judicial system Sunday, Piñera said they discussed solutions to the current crisis and that he aims "to reduce excessive inequalities, inequities abuses, that persist in our society."

Jaime Quintana, president of the Senate, said that "the political world must take responsibility for how we have come to this situation."

Troops patrolled the streets and a state of emergency and curfew remained in effect for six Chilean cities, but renewed protests continued during the day. Security forces used tear gas and jets of water to try disperse crowds.