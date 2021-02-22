Protests in Barcelona over jailed rapper turn violent for sixth straight night

Protests in support of a jailed rapper turned violent for a sixth consecutive night in Barcelona today.

Protestors mostly dressed in black hurled stones and other objects at police officers standing guard outside the National Police headquarters in the centre of the Spanish city.

One protestor could be seen being arrested by police.

More than 100 people have been arrested in violent clashes with police since Pablo Hasél was arrested on Wednesday to serve a nine-month prison sentence for his tweets and lyrics that insulted the Spanish monarch and praised terrorism violence.

Like previous days, Sunday began with a peaceful protest in Barcelona, where graffiti artists painted a mural critical of Spain’s King Felipe VI and his father, former king Juan Carlos I, to show what they called solidarity with Hasél.

But as night fell, the tension increased as angry youths marched through the city centre to the police headquarters.