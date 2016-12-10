 

Protests erupt in Indonesia after teenage girl repeatedly raped by brother is jailed for abortion

Protests are erupting in Indonesia after a 15-year-old girl was jailed for having an abortion after she was raped by her brother.

The teenage girl was sentenced to six months' prison for the abortion, which is illegal in Indonesia, the Guardian reports.

On Tuesday, activists met with Indonesian Judicial Commission members imploring them to investigate the "grossly unfair" sentence.

The girl and her 17-year-old brother, from Jambi, in Sumatra, were arrested in June after an eight-month-old foetus was discovered in a plantation.

The girl's brother was jailed for two years for the sexual assault of a minor after he told authorities he had raped her repeatedly since last September.

Abortions are illegal in the Muslim-majority country unless under special circumstances, such as if the pregnancy may cause harm to the mother.

The teenage girl plans to appeal her sentence at the High Court.

Angry and emotional scenes erupted outside Parliament this morning as Hauraki iwi arrived to sign their treaty settlement.

The Government signed the Pare Hauraki collective redress deed despite fierce opposition from several iwi.

Two bus loads of people from 12 iwi, stretching from North Auckland to the Coromandel, arrived just after 9am for the signing ceremony.

They were met by a group of 30 Tauranga Moana iwi members, who are opposed to the settlement.

Parliamentary security had to hold back people from each other, as they got face to face, screaming, crying and chanting.

Tauranga Moana descendant Meremaihi Aloua cried out "traitor" as she held a banner alongside other women.

She said earlier they wanted to make it known that they did not support the Hauraki settlement.

"We are at a loss here," she said.

"Today, our moana is being signed off and we are not okay about that. We are here to oppose that.

"We have tried to have korero with them through tikanga and they have refused at every turn."

The Tauranga Moana iwi say the redress will give Hauraki iwi rights to Tauranga Harbour, and they oppose that.

When they arrived this morning, they were refused access to Parliament, because of concerns that they were there to protest.

Waikato-Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey told the group that there were seats set up outside for them and that they would not be let in.

The group waited peacefully at the entrance for about 20 minutes, forcing staff to open a different entry point for others to access Parliament.

Ngai Te Rangi chairman Charlie Tawhiao said the settlement will give Hauraki iwi mana whenua status in Tauranga where they don't traditionally come from.

He said a tikanga approach needs to be used to sort through issues of overlapping iwi interest.

A last minute request for an injunction from John Tamihere of Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki was declined by the High Court.

Mr Tamihere said Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki had faced prejudice at the hands of the Crown during the Treaty settlement process.

He argued the Crown had colluded with its preferred group, effectively excluding all other claimants.

by Leigh-Marama McLachlan - Māori Correspondent and Te Aniwa Hurihanganui - Te Manu Korihi Reporter

Associated Press
The world's largest ship-lift in the Three Gorges Dam, in central China's Hubei Province, has greatly reduced the time for ships passing through the area.

The ship-lift, designed jointly by a Chinese-German team, is equipped with a ship-chamber, which has a pool of water 120-meters long, 18-meters wide and 3.5-meters deep. The chamber's mechanical systems and the water weigh 15,500 tonnes altogether.

It takes about 10 minutes to lift a 3000-ton ship to a vertical height of a nearly 40-storey building. It is a "ship lift" the largest in scale and the biggest in technical difficulty in the world.

"At present, the lift allows the passage of nearly 18 ships a day and the time of passing through the ship lock averages about 51 minutes. It operates in conjunction with the ship locks of the Three Gorges. The Three Gorges project has greatly stimulated shipping of the Yangtze River," said Jin Feng, head of the ship lift section of the Three Gorges Navigation Authority.

Construction of the ship-lift began in 1994. Due to technical difficulties, the project was put on hold in 1995 and it did not resume until 2008.

