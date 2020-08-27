Protests continue over police shooting of Black man in Wisconsin

Protesters marched, drove cars and honked horns in Kenosha, Wisconsin as protests continue over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Reports say the protests were mostly peaceful, in contrast to the violent clashes that marked earlier nights of protests.

There were no groups patrolling with long guns as they had on previous nights, and protesters stayed away from a courthouse that had been the site of standoffs with law enforcement.

Juvenile arrested after rampage leaves two dead at Wisconsin protest over police shooting

A white, 17-year-old man was arrested after two people were shot to death the previous night, during the Kenosha protests.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, about 24.14 kilometre from Kenosha, was taken into custody in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in the attack that was largely captured on cellphone video. The shooting left a third person wounded.

In the wake of the killings, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers authorised the deployment of 500 members of the National Guard to Kenosha, doubling the number of troops in the city of 100,000 midway between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Two people shot dead during Wisconsin protests