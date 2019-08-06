TODAY |

Protestors gather at Auckland Uni in support of pro-democracy counterparts in Hong Kong

Tensions over China's role in Hong Kong have spilled over to the University of Auckland campus.

Protestors have gathered at Auckland University today, supporting their counterparts across the globe as pro-democracy demonstrations escalate in Hong Kong.

About 200 people are protesting on the University grounds overseen by a small police presence and Auckland University security staff.

Last week, the University confirmed it was investigating a violent incident between pro-China and pro-Hong Kong students after a female activist was knocked to the ground.

It comes after large scale anti-government protests in Hong Kong over a law allowing extradition to mainland China have gone on for weeks.

The Auckland protest was organised by students to show solidarity with the movement in Hong Kong.

The group, many of whom are dressed in black and wearing face masks hoped "to provide a platform for students to express their views and opinions".

An earlier demonstration planned at nearby AUT was cancelled.

Meanwhile, protestors in Hong Kong have brought the city to a standstill with a day of strike action.

It caused widespread disruption to public transport, police again firing tear gas to control the crowds.

