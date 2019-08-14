TODAY |

Protestors detain suspected undercover policeman at Hong Kong airport

Associated Press
Emergency officials took an injured mainland Chinese man away from the Hong Kong Airport today after angry protestors who accused him of being a Chinese undercover agent tied up his hands and tried to beat him up.

The man was pictured with his hands bound with cable ties, lying in a foetal position on the ground surrounded by a crowd of protestors as demonstrations continued at the airport for a second day and turned tense late yesterday.

Some tried to kick and hit him while others tried to hold the crowd back.

Protestors said they detained him because he wore a press vest and claimed to be a reporter, but a mainland Chinese ID card and a T-shirt that read "I love Hong Kong police" was found in his belongings.

The chaotic situation eventually ended when protestors allowed ambulance workers to take the man away on a stretcher.

Pro-democracy protestors have been sensitive to police infiltration after activists were arrested by officers dressed just like them.

Police have acknowledged that they use undercover officers in some operations.

The man was seen with his hands bound with cable ties, lying in a foetal position on the ground. Source: Associated Press
