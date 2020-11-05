TODAY |

Protestors chant 'democracy' on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, day after US election

Source:  Associated Press

Thousands marched past boarded-up luxury stores on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue today, calling for every vote in the US presidential election to be tallied.

Thousands marched in Manhattan, calling for every vote to be counted. Source: Associated Press

The demonstrators marched down 5th Avenue "in celebration of justice, fairness and democracy".

The march was largely peaceful, though police made at least 20 arrests after a smaller, rowdier group began protesting police misconduct.

The group was marching toward Washington Square Park after President Trump's team announced they will file lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to stop vote counting underway.

Dozens turned up chanting “stop the vote” shortly after it was declared that Joe Biden won the state. Source: Associated Press

Protests in the city have been peaceful so far but police are unsure how long it will last as the results of the presidential election remain in limbo.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
