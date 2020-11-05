Protestors chant 'democracy' on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, day after US election

Thousands marched past boarded-up luxury stores on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue today, calling for every vote in the US presidential election to be tallied.
The demonstrators marched down 5th Avenue "in celebration of justice, fairness and democracy".
The march was largely peaceful, though police made at least 20 arrests after a smaller, rowdier group began protesting police misconduct.
The group was marching toward Washington Square Park after President Trump's team announced they will file lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to stop vote counting underway.
Protests in the city have been peaceful so far but police are unsure how long it will last as the results of the presidential election remain in limbo.