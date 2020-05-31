TODAY |

Protestor pleads with US rioters, looters to stop, saying he wants 'to just be free'

Source:  1 NEWS

An emotional protestor in Minneapolis has condemned the escalating violence in the US following the death of George Floyd, saying there is “something wrong” with those choosing to be destructive.

The protestor says there is something wrong with people who were choosing to be destructive. Source: CNN

Protests across the country have escalated in the following days since Mr Floyd’s death.

Mr Floyd died on May 25 after a police officer, since charged with murder, knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

Shops have been looted and tagged as rioting continues in response to George Floyd's death. Source: Associated Press

The protestor, amongst a group of others in Minneapolis, told CNN the protest was not about destruction but to send a message.

“This is what I’ve got to say to the people who are destroying things, - If you really feel like you have to be opportunistic, something is wrong with you.

“If you cannot stand up and fight the good fight and you want to be a cheater and go ahead and take what we are trying to do, something is wrong with you.

Minneapolis ex-cop who knelt on unarmed black man George Floyd's neck charged with murder

“Cause what we are trying to do is stand up for the basic rights of humanity and that’s what we are trying to do and we are trying to do it in a peaceful way.

“We do not want to go through this anymore,” he said.

“I want to be able just to be free.”

It comes as nearly 1400 people have been arrested in 17 cities since Friday, with more than 500 of those happening in Los Angeles yesterday.

