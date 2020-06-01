Protesters start fires in Washington as tensions mount on third night of demonstrations

Protesters have started fires near the White House as tensions with police mounted during a third straight night of demonstrations held in response to the death of George Floyd.

An hour before the 11 pm curfew, police fired a major barrage of tear gas stun grenades into the crowd of more than 1,000 people, largely clearing Lafayette Park across the street from the White House and scattering protesters.

Protesters piled up road signs and plastic barriers and lit a raging fire in the middle of H Street. Some pulled an American flag from a nearby building and threw it into the blaze. Others added branches pulled from trees.

A cinder block structure, on the north side of the park, that had bathrooms and a maintenance office, was engulfed in flames.

Several miles north, a separate protest broke out in Northwest DC prompting several activists to be detained.