TODAY |

Protesters start fires in Washington as tensions mount on third night of demonstrations

Source:  Associated Press

Protesters have started fires near the White House as tensions with police mounted during a third straight night of demonstrations held in response to the death of George Floyd.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fires have been lit in multiple areas around the White House as the George Floyd protest continues in the US capital. Source: Associated Press

An hour before the 11 pm curfew, police fired a major barrage of tear gas stun grenades into the crowd of more than 1,000 people, largely clearing Lafayette Park across the street from the White House and scattering protesters.

Protesters piled up road signs and plastic barriers and lit a raging fire in the middle of H Street. Some pulled an American flag from a nearby building and threw it into the blaze. Others added branches pulled from trees.

A cinder block structure, on the north side of the park, that had bathrooms and a maintenance office, was engulfed in flames.

Several miles north, a separate protest broke out in Northwest DC prompting several activists to be detained.

Police say there were break-ins at a Target and a shopping center which were subsequently looted. 

World
Crime and Justice
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:07
Thousands gather in Auckland for Black Lives Matter solidarity march
2
Winston Peters joins ACT leader in criticising Black Lives Matter protests in light of Covid-19 restrictions
3
Police dispel rumours after armed officers spotted near Black Lives Matter protest
4
'There is racism here and something needs to be done about it', say NZ Black Lives Matter protestors
5
'A great guy' - George Floyd's friend joins Auckland Black Lives Matter protest
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:53

US sends Brazil more than 2 million doses of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine

George Floyd incident all too familiar for NBA veteran, Thabo Sefolosha
00:15

US police officer seen kneeling on man's neck as protests over George Floyd's death continue

Man arrested after person found dead in Bay of Plenty homicide