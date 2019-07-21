Protesters slam Boris Johnson as 'hopeless' in march against the British politician and Brexit

Protesters gathered in central London on today carrying EU flags and banners to demonstrate against the prospect of former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson becoming Britain's next Prime Minister and Britain leaving the EU.

"He'd be absolutely hopeless, absolutely hopeless," said one protester about Johnson, who has always aggressively campaigned for Britain to leave the EU.

Other protesters mocked Johnson's endorsement of Donald Trump, with many dressing up as the US President at the march.

If polls are to be believed, Johnson is widely expected to defeat his opponent Jeremy Hunt in the race to become the next PM.

The winning candidate will be tasked with taking Britain out of the EU, it's due to leave on October 31, but Parliament has repeatedly rejected the divorce deal struck between Prime Minister Theresa May and the bloc.

"It's unsellable as it is at the moment, no Tory party member has been able to sort it out. So it can be stopped, we've already stopped it for several months," said one protester about the deal.

Both Hunt and Johnson say they will leave without an agreement if the EU won't renegotiate.

Most lawmakers, however, oppose a no-deal Brexit, and want to try to stop it happening.