Protesters hang banner against Trump's immigration policy from Statue of Liberty

Associated Press

Several people have hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty and have been arrested.

Police are on the scene, which yesterday saw a protest group drop a banner opposing an immigration enforcement group.
National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says at least six people were taken into custody Wednesday. He says federal code of regulations prohibits hanging banners from the monument.

The large banner said "Abolish I.C.E." ICE is a division of the Department of Homeland Security whose officers arrest and deport unauthorized immigrants inside the US, among other duties.

Activists with the group Rise and Resist say they hung the banner to protest US immigration policy. They oppose President Donald Trump's administration and advocate ending deportations and family separations at the US-Mexico border.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said the president's immigration policy is a step forward for public safety.

