Protesters get approval to fly blimp depicting Trump as a giant orange baby over UK Parliament

Protesters have been given approval to fly a blimp depicting Donald Trump as a giant orange baby over Parliament during the US president's visit to Britain next week.

The Greater London Authority says the 20-foot (6-metre) inflatable can fly two hours on July 13.

Activist Leo Murray, one of those behind the blimp, said overnight that City Hall "originally told us that they didn't recognize Trump Baby as legitimate protest. But, following a huge groundswell of public support for our plan, it looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humour."

