 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Protesters get approval to fly blimp depicting Trump as a giant orange baby over UK Parliament

share

Source:

Associated Press

Protesters have been given approval to fly a blimp depicting Donald Trump as a giant orange baby over Parliament during the US president's visit to Britain next week.

The US President will be welcomed by the sight during next week's visit.
Source: Breakfast

The Greater London Authority says the 20-foot (6-metre) inflatable can fly two hours on July 13.

Activist Leo Murray, one of those behind the blimp, said overnight that City Hall "originally told us that they didn't recognize Trump Baby as legitimate protest. But, following a huge groundswell of public support for our plan, it looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humour."

The inflatable can fly for two hours on July 13.

Source: Trump Baby UK

Anti-Trump protests are planned in London - a city the president is expected to largely avoid. He is expected to meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and see Prime Minister Theresa May at her country retreat, Chequers.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

At least two rhino poachers eaten by lions at South African game reserve

02:18
2
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

Most read: 'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

3
Eliza McCartney of New Zealand during the Women's pole vault qualifying heat on day 1 of the IAAF Athletics World Championships in London, England. 4 August 2017. Copyright photo: Alisha Lovrich / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney finishes fourth at Diamond League in Switzerland

4
New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

02:27
5
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

Eliza McCartney of New Zealand during the Women's pole vault qualifying heat on day 1 of the IAAF Athletics World Championships in London, England. 4 August 2017. Copyright photo: Alisha Lovrich / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney finishes fourth at Diamond League in Switzerland

McCartney failed to clear 4.82m to advance in the women's pole vault event final at Lausanne.

02:27
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

The banker claims to have seen emotional blackmail on customers with children.

01:52
They’re calling on Housing New Zealand to evict the troublemakers.

Drug dealing and fighting leaves some Northland residents living in fear of their state house neighbours

Residents are calling on Housing NZ to evict troublemakers - while 328 other families remain on the waiting list for social housing.

02:00
It’s now put the spotlight on the whole legal profession and other industries.

Fears report into Russell McVeagh law firm that found 'sexually inappropriate behaviour' just the tip of the iceberg for legal profession

The spotlight is now on the whole legal profession and other industries.