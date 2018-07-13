 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Protesters fly Trump baby blimp above UK Parliament

share

Joy Reid 

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent

Thousands are marching through the streets of London to protest US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Joy Reid

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
The Chiefs were reduced to 14 men late in their win over the Hurricanes after this shocking effort from the Chiefs midfielder.

Brutal high tackle sees Chiefs reduced to 14 men in see-sawing win over the Hurricanes

00:31
2
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

3

Texas mother attempting to sell two-year-old daughter for sex act jailed for 40 years

03:48
4
Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.

TVNZ docu-drama film retells story of teen dominatrix suspected of cricket umpire Peter Plumley-Walker's 1989 murder


5

Courier driver leaves gun outside buyer's Rotorua home

00:14
The Chiefs were reduced to 14 men late in their win over the Hurricanes after this shocking effort from the Chiefs midfielder.

Brutal high tackle sees Chiefs reduced to 14 men in see-sawing win over the Hurricanes

The two teams will face off in a re-match in Wellington next week.

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.

01:49
The KiwiBuild homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

South Auckland state house residents to be moved as major new development announced - 'I feel sad'

The homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

01:37
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Expecting a few showers tonight in the north, with light winds in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.