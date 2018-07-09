 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


Protesters clash with police outside Lauren Southern's Melbourne event

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Protesters clashed with police outside a venue hosting Canadian alt-right speaker Lauren Southern in Melbourne last night.

Mr Bridges said while he does "disagree strongly" with the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, "freedom of speech matters".

Source: 1 NEWS

Over 100 protesters blockaded the Hume Highway outside Somerton's La Mirage Reception and Convention Centre prior to the event.

Southern has been well known for her alt-right views on everything from feminism, gender and immigration to Islam.

During the talk inside, she was interrupted by protesters chanting "racism off our streets", according to the Whistleblowers, Activists and Citizens Alliance group.

"She is known for her involvement in the racist attempts to obstruct NGO search-and-rescue boats trying to help shipwrecked migrants in the Mediterranean," said Campaign Against Racism and Fascism in a Facebook statement.

Southern was banned from entering the UK earlier this year in March.

Police attempted to subdue protesters with pepper spray then surrounded the group against a fence.

Right wing activist Neil Erikson was spotted filming protesters being taken away by police.

Southern is reportedly being charged more than $67,000 to have Victoria police present at the event.

"Their actions put their lives, the lives of the public and the lives of police officers at risk," said Commander Tim Hansen.

Lauren Southern and colleague Stefan Molyneux were banned from speaking at Auckland Council's Bruce Mason Centre, but were yesterday granted working Visas by Immigration New Zealand.

Related

Australia

NZ Muslim community angry alt-right speakers given Kiwi working visas

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
A double to Ravouvou gave the All Blacks sevens a 29-5 victory over Russia.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: All Blacks sevens surge to emphatic opening win against Russia, Australia and Samoa out

2
Tyla Nathan-Wong says teams such as Spain and the US are just as dangerous as their trans-Tasman rivals.

LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

01:52
3
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'


4

Batten the hatches: Wet and windy weather on the way

00:29
5
The whale paint job was voted for by over 20,000 people.

Watch: The incredible Airbus Beluga XL takes maiden flight

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


00:31
A double to Ravouvou gave the All Blacks sevens a 29-5 victory over Russia.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: All Blacks sevens surge to emphatic opening win against Russia, Australia and Samoa out

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the Rugby World Cup Sevens, from San Francisco's AT&T Park.

04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.