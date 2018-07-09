Protesters clash with police outside Lauren Southern's Melbourne event

Protesters clashed with police outside a venue hosting Canadian alt-right speaker Lauren Southern in Melbourne last night.

Over 100 protesters blockaded the Hume Highway outside Somerton's La Mirage Reception and Convention Centre prior to the event.

Southern has been well known for her alt-right views on everything from feminism, gender and immigration to Islam.

During the talk inside, she was interrupted by protesters chanting "racism off our streets", according to the Whistleblowers, Activists and Citizens Alliance group.

"She is known for her involvement in the racist attempts to obstruct NGO search-and-rescue boats trying to help shipwrecked migrants in the Mediterranean," said Campaign Against Racism and Fascism in a Facebook statement.

Southern was banned from entering the UK earlier this year in March.

Police attempted to subdue protesters with pepper spray then surrounded the group against a fence.

Right wing activist Neil Erikson was spotted filming protesters being taken away by police.

Southern is reportedly being charged more than $67,000 to have Victoria police present at the event.

"Their actions put their lives, the lives of the public and the lives of police officers at risk," said Commander Tim Hansen.