Protesters clash with police in Paris over alleged police rape of young man

Source:Associated Press
A peaceful demonstration protesting the alleged rape of a black youth by police degenerated, with small groups setting at least one vehicle on fire and throwing projectiles at police in a Paris suburb.
Officers responded to the protesters with tear gas.
Hundreds demonstrated last night by the courthouse in the northeast Paris suburb of Bobigny, calling for justice for the 22-year-old man arrested February 2 in Aulnay-Sous-Bois during a ID check by four police officers.
The young man - who is still hospitalised - says he was sodomised with a police baton.
The situation has sparked a week of nightly unrest in several small towns with minority populations.
One officer was charged with aggravated rape and three others with aggravated assault. All deny the allegations.
An RTL radio van was set ablaze overnight in the unrest.
