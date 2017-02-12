Protesters clash with police in Paris over alleged police rape of young man

A peaceful demonstration protesting the alleged rape of a black youth by police degenerated, with small groups setting at least one vehicle on fire and throwing projectiles at police in a Paris suburb.

Officers responded to the protesters with tear gas.

Hundreds demonstrated last night by the courthouse in the northeast Paris suburb of Bobigny, calling for justice for the 22-year-old man arrested February 2 in Aulnay-Sous-Bois during a ID check by four police officers.

The young man - who is still hospitalised - says he was sodomised with a police baton.

The situation has sparked a week of nightly unrest in several small towns with minority populations.

One officer was charged with aggravated rape and three others with aggravated assault. All deny the allegations.