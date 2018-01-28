Protesters clash with police after Honduras' president sworn in

Violent clashes erupted yesterday between opposition supporters and police after the inauguration of Honduras' second term president Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Soldiers and riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators who lit various bonfires in the roads throwing rocks at police and businesses throughout the downtown area of Tegucigalpa.

One rescue worker was seen running with a child who had been injured in the melee.

Hernandez, a 49-year-old lawyer, is Honduras' first president to be re-elected - a key point in the protests against him.

The 1982 constitution bars presidents from seeking a new term and conservative politicians deposed a leftist president in 2009 for allegedly even considering re-election.

But Hernandez won a Supreme Court ruling in 2015 to get around that prohibition.

Early, pre-dawn returns the morning after the November 26 election showed opposition presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla with a significant lead with 57 percent of the votes counted.

Then election authorities all but stopped giving public updates on the count.

Following days of delays and computer problems, the trend reversed itself, and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal reported that Hernandez had an edge of about 1.5 percent in the final count.

The ensuing political crisis has wracked the Central American nation, with at least 31 people killed in the unrest, according to the National Human Rights Commission.